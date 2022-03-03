The news about Ukraine has a special meaning for me. Both of my parents came from there, so Ukraine blood courses through my veins. Both escaped separately for different reasons.
My father made his way to Riga, Latvia, to avoid conscription in the Russian army. His oldest brother already made it to Ellis Island and then to Cleveland. My mother and three girlfriends, all 18, used fake IDs to travel some 5,000 miles east across Russia by the newly completed Trans-Siberian Railroad. At one border stop, a guard became suspicious and demanded one of them to remain with him. That enabled the others to make it to Vladevostok, sail across to Japan and get on board a ship at Yokahoma for a monthlong trip to Seattle and then to Cleveland.
The three never spoke to one another. My parents attended the same night school to learn English, fell in love and married. Only recently I discovered she was two years older than him. One of his brothers was sent to Siberia; a second one was shot and killed at the train station by a Russian guard.
My father was an eighth-grade dropout, but spoke and wrote almost perfect English. My mother, a high school graduate, never lost her accent, nor could she write in English very well. I once had a chance to travel to Russia and be guided to their hometowns as a guest of the government, but did not work out.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.