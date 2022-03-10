What an extraordinary experience it was to attend the service and program at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Parma. Joining with the other Jewish organizations sponsoring and in attendance such as the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland community relations committee, the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland and others, I stood with pride and sorrow as we shared our support.
J Street has joined 176 allied Jewish, progressive and refugee organizations to urge the White House to offer immediate refuge to all Ukrainian students, visitors and workers currently in the United States. As our J Street president, Jeremy Ben-Ami noted, “President Putin’s attack on Ukraine marks the largest and most prominent attack on democracy, diplomacy and peace in recent history.” May we all dedicate our time and resources towards providing humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people.
Loree Bloomfield Resnik, Chair
J Street CLE