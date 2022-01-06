The recent appointment of Navi Pillay to lead a Sondergericht presented by the United Nations Human Rights Council against the Jewish people of Israel establishes Pillay as the Roland Freisler of our time (“UN inquiry comes with new independent façade, same anti-Israel bias,” cjn.org).
Having wallowed in the virulent antisemitism of the Goldstone report and the Durban Conference, Pillay’s antisemitic credentials would be the envy of those in the dock at Nuremberg.
Clearly Pillay and the UN High Commission on Human Rights have defiantly rejected the wisdom and prescience of Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who said at Harvard shortly before his death: “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews; you’re talking antisemitism.”
By selecting Pillay, UN High Commission on Human Rights has made clear they want someone with the studied irrationality and antisemitism of Freisler to preside; in Pilay they have found exactly such a person.
There is no doubt history will entomb Pillay right next to Freisler. One antisemitic irrational judge next to another.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.