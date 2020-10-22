This year’s election is the most critical in our lifetime. So what should Jewish voters do?
Under President Donald Trump’s frightening shroud of corruption, our democracy is in peril. A democracy requires commitment to truth, transparency and trust, all missing in this administration. We’ve experienced years of bigotry, dysfunction, hatred, anxiety and violence.
Trump denied and minimized the threat of the pandemic. His inaction cost us 8 million cases and 220,000 dead, a tragedy I cannot forgive or forget.
As an American Jew and child Holocaust survivor, I was shocked by Trump’s Charlottesville comments. His words, “There are fine people on both sides” gave me the chills and revealed his anti-Semitic side. On what planet are white supremacists ever “fine people”?
Trump won’t denounce the white supremacists, right-wing militias and QAnon – all obsessively anti-Semitic – and won’t repudiate their support. In Trump, they’ve found their voice and share his dislike for minorities and immigrants.
Some say he performed miracles for Israel by opening diplomatic relations with Arab countries and moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Israel has long enjoyed unofficial relationships with these countries. Weeks ago, Trump declared that he moved the embassy not for the Jews, but for the evangelicals. His policies have made Israel worse off than four years ago. Iran is closer to nuclear weapons and Israel is further from a two-state solution.
Jewish values mean fighting for human rights, social justice and equality, while practicing kindness and “tikkun olam.”
Cherie Rosenstein
Beachwood