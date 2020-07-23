There are good reasons why many former Israeli generals, U.S. senators (so far 39 including Sen. Chuck Schumer), European and other world leaders, and even half the mayors of West Bank settlements, as CJN Columnist Marcy Oster wrote June 26, are opposed to annexation of parts of the West Bank.
This action could destabilize the region and cause the rupture of current administrative working arrangements with the PLO. Annexation could impact the peace treaties with Jordan and Egypt, and might lead to a possible new intifada. It will end all hopes for a
two-state solution and will ensure that Israel cannot remain in the long run both a Jewish and democratic state. This list of consequences does not even address the humanitarian issues of the Palestinians or the effect it will have on American Jewish college students on campus having to defend annexation.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is counting on support for annexation from our president who is all too eager to please his evangelical base.
It is from a love of Israel and deep concern for the country’s well-being and security that so many American Jews, including myself, are uneasy about annexation.
Margie Moskovitz
Shaker Heights