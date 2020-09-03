Are there others not happy with the CJN morphed into a Cleveland/Columbus local Jewish newspaper every other week?
Sure, we might have some interest in Jewish communities outside our region, but when we really want to find it, there are excellent venues to do so – not having to plow through so much about this completely other metropolitan area in our city’s one main Jewish community paper. I can understand the CJN including weddings and obituaries, issues, information on institutions and leaders, etc. pertaining to communities outside our immediate vicinity though which many of us consider part of Cleveland’s overall Jewish community – e.g. Lorain, Elyria, Mentor, Twinsburg, Hudson, Oberlin, Kent – but not a metropolitan area about 140 miles away, even skipping over Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Wooster, etc.
Is this basically a financial thing?
There are Jewish communities significantly smaller than Columbus, which still manage to enjoy their own community paper. Actually, Columbus’ community is a great deal smaller than Cleveland’s, yet I frequently sense a struggle for CJN editors to balance what’s covered for each city. I don’t want to keep juggling around where my eyes go every other week – trying to avoid Columbus ads, announcements of simchas, recognition pieces, many of the political articles, or event and competition announcements which are
really very Columbus oriented.
I wonder how Columbusites feel about being presented with so much specifically Cleveland-related content. The question is: How permanent is this arrangement? It’s not a good situation.
Ken Goldberg
Cleveland Heights