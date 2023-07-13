I look forward to my weekly Cleveland Jewish News for news and information about our vibrant Jewish community. I was deeply disappointed, however, in the complete lack of any coverage of Pride in the CLE held on June 3.
There were LGBTQ people and allies from Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, jHUB, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Temple Emanu El and the Mandel JCC participating in the march and festival.
At a time where legislators are passing restrictive laws, hatred and bigotry are rampant, and violence continues against LGBTQ people because of who they are (does any of this sound familiar to us as Jews), it is unfortunate the CJN ignored this event. Please do better.
Margery Mazoh
Richmond Heights