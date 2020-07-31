Instead of uplifting your readership, the Cleveland Jewish News divides us. Why not use your bully pulpit during these unprecedented times to share stories of how people and families are coping? Why not promote kindness, resilience and spiritual well-being for all your readers?
I would love to open the CJN each week and not be insulted with political viewpoints slanted heavily to one side. It is no wonder so many people feel alone and even scared right now.
I challenge Columnist Regina Brett and others to write columns that inspire and are nonpolitical. I stand for a country where all lives matter. Our freedom is at stake. If we all try to be more kind what a different world we will leave for future generations. Instead of promoting trouble as her July 24 headline read, how about promoting tolerance and kindness? (“Lewis spent life dedicated to ‘bridging’ differences”)
Sherrie Kantarovich
Beachwood