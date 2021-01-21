I have two issues with the Jan. 15 Cleveland Jewish News: First, I usually agree with Columnist Regina Brett, but her scathing op-ed on the front page irritated me because I don’t believe she has the whole story. However, I will defend her right to her opinion.
Second, the letter to the editor by Dana and Amanda Trau in the Jan. 15 issue of the Cleveland Jewish News, who said they felt the article about a Beachwood resident who was at the rally (not the riot) gave “validation to a distorted account of a domestic terrorist attack ...” Distorted? Were they there? Or were they seeing what the media wanted her to see?
I actually felt that article should have been on the same page as Brett’s opinion for balance.
Valerie Tate
Parma