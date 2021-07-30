I would like to express my increasing dismay and disgust at the level of what passes for acceptable commentary in the “Online Chatter” section in the Cleveland Jewish News.
I notice that you specifically state that letters to the editor “must not contain accusations or unverified facts,” a worthy limit for anything you print. Many comments in the Chatter section lately have consisted of exactly that: unpleasant insinuations about identified persons, businesses and political parties that reflect the writer’s personal grievance and prejudice.
Some comments exemplify the description of lashon hara, causing anguish and fear to the object of scorn. I imagine that this section was designed to provide readership with a quick and light-hearted community dialog, and that is a worthy goal that has been diminished by gratuitous, mean-spirited and impulsive trash talk.
I expect better from a Jewish newspaper and challenge you to set a higher standard for your contributors and your readers.
Elizabeth B. Stern, M.D.
Cleveland Heights