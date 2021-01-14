Am I the only one who sees something terribly wrong with this statement: “The governor (Mike DeWine) said the state expects to receive 100,000 vaccines (the week of Jan. 19) to serve those residents (over 80), which makes up about 420,000 people. The plan will be to add five more years to the age range every week with those 75 and older on Jan. 25; 70 and older Jan. 31; and 65 and older on Feb. 8” (“Ohioans over 80 can get vaccinations starting Jan. 19,” cjn.org Jan. 7).
If we don’t have enough – by a lot – to serve the first group, how can others be served? What am I missing? I’m confused and worried.
Leslie Resnik
Orange