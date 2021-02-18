A coalition of Jewish early childhood educators lobbied Gov. Mike DeWine to give them higher vaccine priority (“Playing waiting game for vaccine,” Feb. 5). As a grandparent of preschool children, I understand their concerns, but I wonder if they know which group they think they should replace on the list?
To avoid political jockeying, individual favoritism and bureaucratic wrangling over the definition of “essential,” a simple, fair and science backed method would be to proceed by age from oldest to youngest.
Robert Shwab
Cleveland Heights