A coalition of Jewish early childhood educators lobbied Gov. Mike DeWine to give them higher vaccine priority (“Playing waiting game for vaccine,” Feb. 5). As a grandparent of preschool children, I understand their concerns, but I wonder if they know which group they think they should replace on the list?

To avoid political jockeying, individual favoritism and bureaucratic wrangling over the definition of “essential,” a simple, fair and science backed method would be to proceed by age from oldest to youngest.

Robert Shwab

Cleveland Heights

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.