To understand the importance of vaccination, perhaps we can look at the U.S. population as one large human body, and each of us as a single cell. When we become infected with COVID, the entire body is affected. Once the virus enters the cell, the virus replicates, bursts from the cell and spreads to other cells.
When many cells become infected, the body becomes sick. Our human U.S. body is struggling with a deadly virus; what affects each of us, affects us all. Vaccination is really the only one way to affect the course of this disease. Everyone has an obligation to keep our body healthy, and vaccination does that by providing immunity and by protecting each cell against lethal effects of the viral invasion.
We are a nation at war. Masking is part of our defensive uniform, the vaccine is our iron dome against viral missiles. When half the body is protected by a protective shield, and the other half left unprotected, the entire body is weakened. No cell is better than any other cell, a muscle cell cannot survive without the brain cell. The body will not recover with junk food and garbage. To believe otherwise is suicide.
William Franklin
Strongsville