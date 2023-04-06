It was a distinct pleasure to welcome the delegation of STEM leaders from Beit Shean, Valley of the Springs and Hura to our Verizon Community Forward Learning Center in the Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland.
Verizon, in partnership with Jumpstart, has opened two learning centers in Cleveland as part of the national Verizon Community Forward initiative. Located within existing community-based facilities in the Union Miles and Clark-Fulton neighborhoods, the centers are connecting Cleveland residents with free technology-focused training to advance job development, small business growth and lifelong STEM learning.
We engage numerous local nonprofits to join us in the centers, providing a variety of programming and training opportunities. Your readers may not know, but Cleveland is also home to 13 Verizon Innovative Learning Schools and seven Verizon Innovative Learning Labs which provide 1:1 technology and connectivity for Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Breakthrough Schools students.
Our labs provide state-of-the-art spaces with the latest technology for these students so they can engage in the digital economy of the present and the future. We also offer a Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers summer program that provides middle school students with four free weeks of STEM programming, including meals and transportation. These programs are a significant investment in Cleveland that is part of our focus on digital inclusion.
We would welcome additional opportunities to share the work of the learning centers or any other Verizon program.
Jessica Cohen
Cleveland Heights
Publisher’s Note: Jessica Cohen is Director, Community Engagement for Verizon.