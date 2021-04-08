I want to thank Dr. Arthur Wohlfeiler, who has been our veterinarian for over 30 years.
He always understood how important our dogs were to us, even going the extra mile to discuss all the options we had when one of our dogs was diagnosed with cancer. During exams, he made sure he answered all our questions, never rushing to get to the next appointment. Not all vets are as caring and as knowledgeable as he is. You will be sorely missed. Good luck in your well-deserved retirement.
Debbie Ellis
Beachwood