Let me join in the chorus of those who mourn the passing, but celebrate the remarkable life of Violet Spevack.

During my tenure at the Cleveland Jewish News, I had a ringside seat at Violet’s “Cavalcade of Life.” I marveled at her extraordinary enthusiasm for people, family and friends, her loyal devotion to Cleveland’s Jewish community, her creativity and her ability to consider herself a “girl about town” well into her nineties.

I’ll never meet another person like Violet again. She was an original.

Rest gently, my beloved friend.

Arlene Fine

Deerfield, Ill.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages reflect the views and thoughts of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff or any other organization unless explicitly stated.