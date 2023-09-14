Let me join in the chorus of those who mourn the passing, but celebrate the remarkable life of Violet Spevack.
During my tenure at the Cleveland Jewish News, I had a ringside seat at Violet’s “Cavalcade of Life.” I marveled at her extraordinary enthusiasm for people, family and friends, her loyal devotion to Cleveland’s Jewish community, her creativity and her ability to consider herself a “girl about town” well into her nineties.
I’ll never meet another person like Violet again. She was an original.
Rest gently, my beloved friend.
Arlene Fine
Deerfield, Ill.