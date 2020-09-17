William Vodrey is a candidate for Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He is a man of character, integrity and is a passionate supporter of bail reform –
emphatically stating that courts cannot continue to criminalize poverty.
Vodrey is well-qualified, bringing with him over 18 years’ experience as a
magistrate in Cleveland Municipal Court, and before that, served as assistant county
prosecutor in Cuyahoga County, and as a Legal Aid lawyer. He is the endorsed
Democrat, and has the support of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge and Steven Dettlebach, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, among many others. For more, see votevodrey.com.
I know William as an intelligent, thoughtful and fair individual. For the benefit of Cuyahoga County and all who would appear before him, Vodrey deserves our vote.
Marc Blumenthal
Beachwood