Thanks to the Cleveland Jewish News for publishing an absentee ballot application in the newspaper, a reminder that the Aug. 8,
largely under-the-radar election is fast approaching. I can think of few issues that matter more than assuring majority rule in Ohio, no matter what our political affiliation. Over time, the will of the majority has been eroding in our state, thanks to power grabs from a handful of legislators and their outside, out-sized influencers.
This costly referendum should never have been called. In bipartisan agreement, four past governors (Bob Taft, John Kasich, Ted Strickland and Richard Celeste) have openly opposed the plan that effectively blocks voters’ constitutional rights. Five past Ohio attorneys general (Betty Montgomery, Jim Petro, Richard Cordray, Lee Fisher and Nancy Rogers) also urged legislators to back down, understanding the value of citizen-led initiatives and knowing the illegality of quashing majority rule. This ballot issue should and must be defeated.
Please be sure your voter registration is current and that you have a plan to vote, either in person, or by mail. Deadlines are quickly approaching to request absentee ballots. Make every voice heard.
Faye Sholiton
Beachwood