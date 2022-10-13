One of the main qualities voters should value in a candidate is integrity. This is a problem for JD Vance because he has been both against and for former President Donald Trump. During Trump’s campaign in 2016, Vance called him “reprehensible” and said America deserved better. However, when Vance decided to run for U.S. Senate, he went groveling to Mar-a-Lago to ask Trump for his endorsement. Vance’s equivocation shows he will do and say whatever will benefit himself.
His lack of integrity was also on display when he told students at a Christian school that parents in an abusive marriage should stay together for the sake of the children. However, when discussing his own childhood, Vance acknowledged the trauma inflicted by an abusive family life. Does his audience dictate his beliefs? If so, how do voters know what Vance really stands for on any issue?
Everyone who has studied World War II knows what happened when the world ignored Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Czechoslovakia. The parallels with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine are stark. Yet, Vance has said, “I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another,” and he is against sending more aid. If this war turns into another world war, it will cost us far more financially and in human lives. His small-minded view of world dynamics is frightening and, again, shows a definite lack of moral character.
Ohio needs a senator who will think for himself and not one who will always vote whichever way his party dictates. Vote against JD Vance. Ohio and America deserve better.
Karen Manning
Medina