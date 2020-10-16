The rezoning vote on Issue 34 is about two simple questions: Do Pepper Pike residents want or need mixed-use in our bucolic community? Is the language in the proposed zoning ordinance adequate to protect the city? The answer is no. Residents should vote no on this issue because they are being asked to vote into law new zoning language referred to as Chapter 1271 that, according to the mayor and most city officials does not adequately protect the city or the residents.
Axiom Development wrote the language of Chapter 1271 but has “decided to not move forward with the purchase …”
In our opinion, Axiom is leaving this on the ballot as a strategy to confuse voters into believing that they no longer have to vote on Issue 34. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Apparent discussions between Axiom and Beech Brook have resulted in the rezoning Issue 34 remaining on the ballot and votes will be counted, despite Axiom’s withdrawal from the project.
Beech Brook has stated many times that their main focus is on maximizing their profits from the sale of their property. While we believe they have a good mission, they seem to have little or no interest in addressing the concerns of their neighbors and for environmental protection of the land that was gifted to them.
Issue 34 remains on the ballot and votes will be counted. Please vote no on Issue 34, Willey Creek Mixed-Use Overlay District.
Manny and Judi Naft
Pepper Pike