The central tenet of Judaism is the Shema, which declares the unity of God. We are instructed to teach these words “thoroughly to your children, and you shall speak of them when you sit in your house and when you walk on the road. ... And you shall write them upon the doorposts of your house and upon your gates.”
Similarly, the basic tenet of democracy is “one person one vote.” Now the Ohio GOP, which runs the legislature, is turning its back on this basic tenet. Instead, it will be not 50% plus one, but 60% to effect any change in the state constitution. Your vote will no longer count and 40% of the electorate will be able to dictate what the other 60% minus one must do. This power-mad group has turned its back on democracy and its basic Shema.
You must vote in August, and you must vote no. And, like the commandment of the Shema, you must get the word out, teach your children, family and friends, and let the world know where we stand. If this Issue 1 passes, then the new Shema becomes, “There is no god other than the GOP.”
And such a rule is never good for the Jews, let alone everyone else.
Eric Kisch
Shaker Heights