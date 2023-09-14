We wanted more land, so we bought in Pepper Pike 54 years ago to raise our three children in a beautiful rural community. Anyone moving to Pepper Pike knows we do not have sidewalks and that’s the uniqueness of our beautiful city.
With families knowing this, we cannot comprehend why they want to ruin our pristine and lovely landscaping with concrete sidewalks. When driving down beautiful Lander Road, Shaker Boulevard and South Woodland Road, we just cringe knowing that 5-foot concrete sidewalks would destroy the ambience of those areas.
We would rather have the total estimated cost of $3.74 million our taxpayers’ money go toward keeping our city safe and continue to maintain the loveliness of Pepper Pike.
We are hoping most of our residents will vote “no” for recreational concrete trails in Pepper Pike.
Proud residents of a great city.
Peggy and Jack Blakeslee
Pepper Pike