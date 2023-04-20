On May 2, the voters of Beachwood have a choice. The Beachwood schools currently have two elementary school buildings, Bryden and Hilltop, that have outlived their useful lives.
While past boards of education, administrators and staff have diligently attended to the maintenance and repair of these schools, these two buildings are nearing 70 years old. They have served us well, but it is clear the time has come to replace them.
The U.S. Department of Education states that, on average, school buildings begin rapid deterioration after 40 years, and most are abandoned after 60 years. We ourselves attended these buildings as young students, as did our children. Now our grandchildren’s generation are attending these buildings. It is time for us to take the action our parents and grandparents boldly took in the 1950s and build new schools for this and future generations.
Between us, we have served the Beachwood community and its students for over 30 years as members of the Beachwood Board of Education. We know that Hilltop and Bryden are more than just bricks and mortar. They are a part of our community, used daily from the classrooms to the playgrounds. The students of today and the future deserve buildings that meet 21st-century standards for safety, technology and general education. As voters, we all owe it to them and to the whole Beachwood community to get this job done.
Please join both of us and vote for Issue 1 on or before May 2.
David Ostro
Brian Weiss, M.D.
Beachwood