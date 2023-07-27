Foreign citizens can donate to U.S. political organizations. The Republican Jewish Coalition is an example of such not-for-profit organizations. Many organizations, such as Building Back Together, do not disclose their donors.
There is much misleading information about how easy it is, compared to other states, to change the Ohio Constitution. Issue 1 is not only about requiring 50% of the vote to pass. Years ago, the bipartisan Constitutional Modernization Committee recommended raising this threshold. Only 18 states allow signature petitions. Most of them restrict what can be changed, have higher signature requirements, require the legislature to have the final approval, or demand more than 60% of the vote to pass. I was personally involved in a change to the Ohio Constitution and yes, it’s too easy to change it.
Ohio’s low signature requirements coupled with allowing out-of-state funding, and only a 50% vote for passage resulted in an avalanche of misleading ads. “One person one vote” ads confuse voters about unrelated voting rights. The dark outside money is assembling numerous Ohio ballot initiatives with misleading buzzwords such as care, environment, or human rights. For example, allowing children to permanently mutilate their own genitals without telling their parents. Another example is an attack on Ohio’s No. 1 industry, agriculture, by unnecessary regulation. This will result in higher food costs.
Vote yes on Issue 1 on Aug. 8 to protect your vote and the Ohio Constitution from questionable outside organizations.
Mikhail Alterman
Beachwood