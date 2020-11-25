I commend Cleveland Jewish News Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman on her outstanding reporting of the COVID-19 situation at Montefiore (Menorah Park). The staff “whistleblower,” Samara Knight and the union are as Jon Meachem would say, “Our Better Angels.”
I was the social worker at R.H. Myers Apartments (Menorah Park) from 1987 until 2011. Privately, I observed the treatment of staff that was a cross between the Antebellum South and an Indian caste system. I was a whistle blower once in 1993, I left in 2011 when I was faced with being a whistle blower the second time.
I worked at the Centers for Human Service EASE Employee Assistance Program from 1980 until 2012 when I retired. I mediated many contentious situations between management and staff. I never observed similar staff issues at our 100-plus client corporations, which included Case Western Reserve University, Lubrizol and the entire Cuyahoga County.
I am appalled that vulnerable people, their devoted families and staff were made more vulnerable, in peril. I appeal to the board of Montefiore (Menorah Park) to reassess their HR department’s policies and practices ASAP. Jewish agencies, remember, first do no harm or additional harm in this case.
Margaret S. Chesler
Beachwood