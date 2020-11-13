Your recent article about Norman Wain was exceptional, but there is so much more about this tremendous man. (“Wain recalled as radio legend, giant in Jewish community,” Oct. 16)
I was not a close friend of Norm, but felt like I was. Our association began with our involvement at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland as we were on numerous committees together. I had the good fortune to be on the Wain Family Foundation board.
At these meetings, I realized what a super human being Norm was. He was not only involved with the things mentioned in your article, but so much more. If he was supporting an institution or a handicapped relative, he would describe why he was doing the things he recommended. I can remember one night when we were having a special meeting at Norm’s and he wanted his wife, Nina, (who was quite ill ) to participate, so he just opened her bedroom door so she could be involved.
There were so many community events where he was the fantastic voice over the audio-visual presentation of the evening.
Gordon Safran
Beachwood