When I was just beginning my career in corporate communications in 1973, Norm Wain called me and asked if I could create a musical comedy promotion and contest for WIXY radio.
I came up with “The Fame Game.” It ran for 14 weeks and was a solid success for Norm’s “super radio 1260.” The fame idea was just getting traction in media back then. Norm loved it, and to help me advance my career, he brought Dick Orkin and Bert Berdis to Cleveland from Chicago and introduced me to them. Their Chicago Radio Syndicate partnered with me and we put The Fame Game on more than 200 stations from coast-to-coast and in Hawaii and Canada.
The lyric open went like this:
Here it is, play it to win, it’s the Fame Game
It’s a ticket to fame with your musical name
If we pick it then you’ve won the game.
Truly, it was Norm’s support and generosity that fostered the burgeoning of my 35-year career. I shall never forget him.
Carol Frankel
Lyndhurst