I was angered and appalled after viewing the police body cam of the Sukkah “safety stop.” When anyone, including Mayor Martin S. Horwitz says they are not part of a certain community and they find them strange – that is textbook racism.

In this case, more specifically, antisemitism. I don’t want to hear the mayor of my city declaring his uncomplimentary characterization of a sect of Judaism different from his. The Horwitz statement would be obnoxious if made to a fellow Jew, but is all the more outrageous when made to a non-Jew. As president of Beachwood City Council, I would expect James Pasch to loudly and publicly condemn the Horwitz statement.

If you believe it more appropriate, I would be happy to direct these concerns to you in connection to your duties with the Anti-Defamation League. Please let me know what action you intend to take.

Marvin Sable

Beachwood

