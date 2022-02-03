You’re tired. Wear your mask. No, wear this mask. Go out. Don’t go out. And for God’s sake, it’s winter, so on top of it all, we’re cold.
As soul-crushing and physically demanding as this time is, we must continue to believe in ourselves. We have two choices: succumb to alcohol, depression, loss of faith, suicide perhaps; or rise to meet this challenge. I don’t mean don a cape and brandish a light saber, I mean to rise to who we really are.
Up to this point, most of us have lived with First World problems. The dishwasher is broken. The dog has to be taken to the vet. Few decisions grind us down to numbness as has COVID. This virus has asked us to look deep – well beyond the superficial challenges to find out who we are, what we are capable of and why we choose to go on living into a possibly messy foreseeable future.
And I know, because there has been no reporting of mass murders, you are managing all these strains with dignity, kindness, patience, self-control and wisdom.
I would ask that you resist letting the news ruin your belief in humanity. Resist giving up planning for future joyful events. Resist being so stooped over that all you can see is the ground.
Look up. You are not alone. Together, we will prove that as humans we have more depth, concern, virtue, strength and caring than we ever believed we were capable of.
We can do this.
Charlotte Michael Versagi
Shaker Heights