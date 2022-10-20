Let’s not start the year with a sin of omission.
Right now in the West Bank occupied territory of South Hebron Hills, Israeli settlers and soldiers are demolishing homes and farms inhabited by Palestinian shepherds and their families under the pretense of protecting Israeli settlers. According to Combatants for Peace, the Israeli government is hiding the truth about these deplorable acts against Palestinian inhabitants of Israel.
Are we American Jews so blinded by our love for Israel that we refuse to hold the Israeli government, settlers and soldiers accountable for the violation of Palestinian rights? Our collective Jewish voice remains silent. This neglect includes Cleveland Jewish News columnists, reporters, rabbis and congregants who could speak out against these injustices. This Yom Kippur, it appears we Jews collectively committed the sin of neglect.
Recently, my valued Palestinian-American friend notified me she lost a relative to violence. My friend has long raised her voice for peace among Palestinians and Jews through Oasis of Peace, American Friends of Neve Shalom/Wahat al-Salam. Amidst her tragic family loss, she continues to raise her voice for education, tolerance and peace.
Please investigate this transforming settlement where Jews and Palestinians continue living in peace for over 45 years.
Rabbi Barry H. Block wrote an article for T’ruah, “A Day in the South Hebron Hills” which everyone should read. Be informed. Let’s do better this year.
Marlene Goldheimer
Cleveland Heights