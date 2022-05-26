What kind of world will we leave for future generations?
As parents (and one grandparent) who have been concerned about the climate crisis for at least 20 years, we have each at times felt hopeless and helpless. Within our own families, we’ve taken steps to reduce our carbon footprints while understanding individual efforts cannot save the planet. Yet, scientists warn that unless we take dramatic, collective action by 2025, our climate will destabilize beyond repair.
That’s why, with help from the faith-based, climate action groups Dayenu and Exodus Alliance, we organized a symbolic seder in front of a Chase branch in downtown Cleveland during Passover, one of 21 street seders with more than 1,000 people participating across North America.
Jews from several congregations and numerous allies held up matzos to call on JPMorgan Chase to ‘move their dough’ away from fossil fuels towards renewables. Rabbi Steve Segar and Rabbi Miriam Geronimus delivered our letter to branch managers who mailed it to Chase’s CEO while we all phoned him with the same demand.
If we continue to come together to demand that banks stop funding fossil fuels and that governments and corporations act quickly to stop the outflow of greenhouse gases, our actions can make an enormous difference.
We must also vote for leaders who promise to take immediate, decisive action to prevent irreversible harm to our planet.
We are not helpless. When we act together, we can create the path toward a sustainable future for future generations.
Harry Lader, Lakewood
Mimi Plevin-Foust, Shaker Heights