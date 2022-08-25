As Aug. 24 approached, those of us who cared about the ongoing devastation of Ukraine raised our voices in concern. The simple truth is that this six-month-long conflict continues with the ongoing support of the industries and economies that depend on resources and firepower being used for death and destruction, rather than life and living.
Having been a philanthropic partner in the rebuilding of communities throughout the former Soviet Union and having ancestral roots in Lviv, I have not been able to forget the impact of this war on our world. Neither should any other reader of the Cleveland Jewish News.
I invite you to watch this music video (bit.ly/3wlNRf0) and continue to support the people of Ukraine by learning the Hymn of Solidarity and by making a contribution to Razom, a nonprofit started by the Ukrainian diaspora in New York in 2014. Just like our Jewish organizations were created to support the Jewish people and the state of Israel, Razom was created by Ukrainians to financially support the development of their civil society from abroad.
Glory to Ukraine.
Francine M. Gordon
New York City and Beachwood