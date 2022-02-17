The people protesting with the church at State Rep. Casey Weinstein’s home and endorsed by Josh Mandel are an abomination. Signs included “stand for the flag and kneel for the cross.”
Thomas Jefferson proposed Virginia’s statute on religious freedom, which became law in 1786, guaranteeing religious freedom to “the Jew and the Gentile, the Christian and Mahometan, the Hindoo and infidel of every denomination.” The law was a model for the First Amendment to our Constitution, establishing separation of church and state. Jefferson was so proud of the Virginia statute, he placed on his tomb that he wrote it.
Weinstein, a U.S. Air Force veteran, certainly knows how to stand for the flag. As a Jew, he is not expected to kneel for the cross. If the protesters were objecting to a specific proposal related to his duties as an elected official, the demonstration would be free speech. This protest was a violation of the U.S. Constitution as well as a violation of human decency and respect. If the Church sponsored the protesters, their tax-exempt status should be revoked.
As for Mandel, pandering to religious extremists who ignore our Constitution should disqualify anyone for a senate seat. I suggest Mandel take a refresher government course. The protesters, if they listened carefully, would have heard Jefferson turning over in his grave.
Steven Schechter
Pepper Pike