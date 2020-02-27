I am writing this letter on behalf of a special friend who passed away recently and the obituary did not come close to paying the tribute to him that he deserved. His name is Eddie Weisler.
Regarding his membership at Temple Emanu El, he showed unlimited leadership from president of Emanu El, to many other positions including several vice president positions, treasurer and committee chairmen responsibilities.
His support for the Cleveland Browns for many years was beyond measure. He had season tickets for over 20 years and sat out in the rain or shine on good days and bad.
Finally, his loyalty to friends and family was also beyond measure. That included taking his wife grocery shopping every week at Miles Farmers Market and making sure his girls were taken to school events whenever necessary. When my wife and I left Cleveland and moved to Sarasota, he made it a point to call me almost weekly and discuss issues, from the temple to the football team.
Everything in his obit was accurate, but it missed his feeling for friend.
Mel Moses
Sarasota, Fla.