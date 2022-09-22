The United States has made its case at the U.N. Security Council for why Russia should face further censure and isolation over the Ukraine invasion. It comes the day after Ukraine’s president laid out a forceful case against Russia’s invasion at the United Nations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Security Council members, detailing allegations of war crimes and other atrocities that Russia has committed against Ukraine. He urged them to “send a clear message” for Russia to stop its nuclear threats. Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, fired right back minutes later. he called the claims unfair and Ukraine to blame.