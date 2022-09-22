Coincidences have ruled my life. The passing of a lovely Gloria Greenwald is added to that list.
Here’s the back story. My wife, Rose, and I spent 19 winters in Florida. At one time, I was president of the Cleveland Club there. As such, I looked for Ohio auto license plates for possible members. One day, Rose and I were about to enter our magnificent Coral Lakes clubhouse when a car with Ohio plates drove up. I noticed the driver first, and my jaw dropped.
It was Jimmy Freed, my oldest cousin’s childhood friend who I hadn’t seen since my childhood. He was still as good looking. As we shook hands, he introduced me to his friend, Gloria Greenwald. I could not believe it, but her last name struck a chord. It turned out her oldest son, Gary, once dated my daughter, Holly, when we lived in University Heights. Now that’s a double coincidence if I ever heard of one.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.