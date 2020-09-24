Once again, your paper touts a huge buy of Israeli bonds by the state of Ohio without one iota of fact of where those millions go.

Wouldn’t it be a fiduciary role of the state purchaser, if not this publication, to document that the funds went for good and not towards ultra-Orthodox schools, which refuse to teach English, science and math, or being invested with the ultra-Orthodox rabbinate who say that Conservative and Reform Jews are not Jewish?

Where is the actual proof of where those funds are going?

Andrea Lyn

South Euclid

