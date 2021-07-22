I would love to hear one of the hand-wringing critics of so-called critical race theory identify specifically the incorrect lessons being taught to our school children. With all the tears and ink the far right is putting into this distraction, you would think there must be something awful.

But I’ve never heard anyone say exactly what it is. Take Joel Weiner in his letter to the editor. (Stop critical race theory now,” July 9) You could substitute “history of slavery” for “critical race theory” in his letter and you wouldn’t have to change a word. So is he against teaching the history of slavery? We don’t know because there is no actual content to any of these Chicken Little attacks, and no need for their attempted censorship.

Jon Miller Steiger

Beachwood

