As I finished the article posted about Valerie Charms regarding her Jan. 6 journey to Washington, D.C., I was certain it would generate controversy.
In her response letter, “There was no election ‘steal,’” (Jan. 22) Susan Hennenberg thoroughly summed up the thoughts I had on the matter, which I’m sure echo among many readers. While I appreciate the fairness of Cleveland Jewish News in choosing to publish the original article, and thus, a presentation of balance in news reporting, a big question we face today is just what balanced news means.
We have been witnessing the insaning of America. The insurrection, incited in part by then-President Donald Trump and also by contributions from various news organizations was lamentable to most of the population; Trump is no longer POTUS, while the news outlets that persist with incendiary reporting remain active. The question is when and if at all, we draw a line on freedom of speech. And if we do impose limits, how do we do it without defying a basic concept upon which this nation was conceived?
If the insurrection was, as many who attended it have stated, the tip of the iceberg and we can expect more of the same and to a greater extent, do we simply watch that unfold in defense of the First Amendment? With much to do to get ourselves where we should be to mend the divide, utmost care is required as missteps could prove costly.
Sandy Fried
Beachwood