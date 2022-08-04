We need to thank JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin for giving us an opportunity to set the record straight on what J Street stands for. (“J Street’s new low: Calling supporters of Israel racists,” July 29).
We stand for a two-state solution to ensure the future of Israel as a democratic home to the Jewish people. We stand for continuing aid to Israel for its defense. We stand for funding human rights work and for funding people-to-people programs.
We support candidates for Senate and House who did not participate in the insurrection on Jan. 6 to bring down democracy. AIPAC supports over 100 of them. We support Israel’s right to exist as a safe and secure home for the Jewish people, while also recognizing the needs of the Palestinians. We believe that just as we can criticize the United States for some of its policies and still love our country, we can do the same with the Israeli government for some of its policies.
Andrew Kohn
Cleveland