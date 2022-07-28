A fair assessment of Jewish tradition’s take on abortion is: It is not technically murder; it is killing a potential human being and taking the life of that potential human being is allowed/mandated when a woman’s physical/emotional well-being is endangered. In such cases, the baby is considered a “rodef” or pursuer that threatens the mother’s life.
When discussing “abortion” from an authentically Jewish perspective, it must be remembered that Jewish texts that regulate the behavior of Jews never talk about “rights,” only about “responsibilities” or mitzvot. The concept of “rights” and autonomy is a product of the Enlightenment. Indeed, the tension between the Torah’s authority and human autonomy is a tension that is keenly present in modern times.
One certainly understands why Jews qua political liberals are upset over the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Roe v. Wade. But, despite Jewish leaders passionately opining that Court’s decision is offensive to them as Jews, how is the ruling itself authentically “un-Jewish,” particularly when Jewish tradition affirms that G-d is a partner in a woman’s pregnancy and that a pregnancy may be/should be terminated only under limited circumstances? As with other issues, there is a clear difference between what Jews may believe and what Judaism teaches.
And then there is this unpleasant question; with the loss of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust and the low birthrate among non-Orthodox Jews, are Jewish women who have abortions for other reasons than what Jewish tradition allows contributing to “the final solution”?
Rabbi Cary Kozberg
Columbus