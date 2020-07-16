I cannot imagine what it is that keeps Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Ruchi Koval and her family in Ohio. (“Masks here for long haul,” June 19)
If the U.S.A., Ohio and Cleveland are not home, “if you will ever be a stranger in a strange land and if their holidays are not your holidays,’’ then how could aliyah “unequivocally be the wrong decision for your family right now.” Does Koval really want to dwell in a land where all have the same holidays? Perhaps she should put her money where her mouth is and renounce her U.S. citizenship? Go all in.
Jeff Weissman
Shaker Heights