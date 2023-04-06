In reading last weeks letter to the editors, I find it sad and shameful when so called “proud Jews” take their pride in denigrating “spineless rabbis” those who he undoubtedly does not know or have an understanding of, makes light of Torah and Talmud and talks about pogroms in Gaza and the West Bank. (“Why I am a Jew,” March 31)
So now I understand, the Israeli government is evil and pernicious, the underpinnings of Jewish religion is not for him, and he feels more allegiance to the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. And while the collateral deaths of Palestinians is indeed tragic, equating that to wanton killings conducted by enthusiastic, local populations of Europe over hundreds of years is something I’d expect to hear from Louis Farrakhan.
Thank you for educating those of us unenlightened on what makes one a proud Jew.
Rick Diamond
Orange