As attention swirls around Cleveland Indians’ owner Paul Dolan’s decision to replace our team’s controversial name, it’s important to remember our ballclub and city have been longtime leaders in the area of social change.
Louis Sockalexis was the first Native American to become a major league ballplayer in 1897 with the Cleveland Spiders. Fifty years later, Bill Veeck made Larry Doby the first Black to play in the American League, three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. And if not for the Browns’ Bill Willis and Marion Motley’s influence on Branch Rickey, it might not have happened in 1947. Days after joining Cleveland, Doby welcomed Satchel Paige, who became the league’s first Black pitcher to play in the Negro Leagues and the World Series.
Veeck didn’t stop there. He hired a Black traveling secretary, which broke the color barrier in baseball’s front office. And just a few years later, he tapped Hank Greenberg as baseball’s first Jewish executive and general manager who assembled the 1954 team that won 111 games. Fast forward nearly three decades, and Frank Robinson stepped up and homered in his first game as the first Black manager in baseball history.
And let’s not forget Cleveland made political history when we elected Carl Stokes as the first Black mayor of a major U.S. city, or that Shaker Heights was among the first community in the country to voluntarily bus students in 1970.
As a Cleveland native and former Indians’ intern, I’ll tell you, it’s Cleveland that matters, not a team name or mascot.
Brian Berg
Chicago