The pro-Trump ad in the Cleveland Jewish News illustrates the falsehoods perpetrated by the president. The ad states Donald Trump didn’t decrease funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while omitting he repeatedly tried to do so. Congress restored the funding.
The ad omits Trump has deprived us of epidemic intelligence by pulling CDC out of China after praising Xi Jinping’s handling of COVID-19, and out of the World Health Organization. The ad doesn’t mention before the pandemic he refused to restock the strategic stockpile, disbanded the U.S. National Security Council’s pandemic response team and threw away the pandemic response protocol.
The ad omits he took no action when given dire warnings in January and February about the pandemic as he admitted to Bob Woodward, except to deny, deceive, politicize, etc. Even now, he continues to insist we’ve “turned the corner,” to have maskless, undistanced rallies, to mock others for taking life-saving steps, despite his own illness (saved by care that no-one else could get) and infecting two dozen of his family and staff, and 11 workers in Cleveland.
All this, despite 225,000 dead, 8 million sick and a destroyed economy. Even Chris Christie, after 11 days in the ICU, finally admitted the truth. The ad, and Trump, certainly don’t mention his courting and enabling of terrorist anti-Semites.
We need to vote to stop Trump’s clear and present danger to our health, lives, the Jewish people, America and Democracy. Vote for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, for truth, science and sanity.
Henry Bloom, M.D.
University Heights