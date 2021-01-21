Does Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett blame mayors of Portland, Los Angeles, etc., for the violence and death of many innocent people? (“Blood on Trump’s hands stains Capitol, country,” Jan. 15)
She obviously did not listen to the speech that President Donald Trump gave in which he stated “peaceful” protests were to occur.
My father taught me that it was better to have a KKK’er as a neighbor because you’d never let your guard down versus having someone who would turn their back on you.
How can she not realize that a bigger danger is the willful silencing of conservative voices by liberal tech titans: that is Cuba, Venezuela and
China in the making.
The KKK never killed hundreds of thousands of Blacks because they either lived in fear, got guns, or left while the Socialists/Communists killed millions and their first step was always to control the media and distort facts, as Regina apparently does.
Regina is crying over a cup of spoiled milk while the barn burns.
Diana Lee Luxenberg
Three Rivers, Calif.