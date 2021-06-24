The Cleveland Jewish News is to be commended for its journalistically honest headline, “IDF strikes Gaza after incendiary devices flown into Israel.

Across America, led by The New York Times (“Israel Plane Bombs Gaza Just Days After New Government”) and the New York Daily News” (“Israel Attacks Gaza With Airstrikes Less Than A Month After Ceasefire”) were headlines blaring without a scintilla of causation, thereby presenting Jewish self-defense as aggression. Presenting Jewish self-defense as aggression was standard operating procedure for Joseph Goebbels, Julius Streicher and “Der Sturmer.”

It is clear the same antisemitic mindset that presented Jewish self-defense as aggression in Nazi Germany has now become de rigueur for America’s mainstream media.

Richard Sherman

Margate, Fla.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.