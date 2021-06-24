The Cleveland Jewish News is to be commended for its journalistically honest headline, “IDF strikes Gaza after incendiary devices flown into Israel.”
Across America, led by The New York Times (“Israel Plane Bombs Gaza Just Days After New Government”) and the New York Daily News” (“Israel Attacks Gaza With Airstrikes Less Than A Month After Ceasefire”) were headlines blaring without a scintilla of causation, thereby presenting Jewish self-defense as aggression. Presenting Jewish self-defense as aggression was standard operating procedure for Joseph Goebbels, Julius Streicher and “Der Sturmer.”
It is clear the same antisemitic mindset that presented Jewish self-defense as aggression in Nazi Germany has now become de rigueur for America’s mainstream media.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.