So, President Donald Trump has now stated that he wants to destroy the “radical left.”

He continued to express a fascist playbook that Adolf Hitler himself could not have said better in his rise to totalitarian power. But the real horror is that our leaders say absolutely nothing.

I would like to challenge the Cleveland Jewish News to interview wealthy federation bureaucrats like Stephen Hoffman and Eric Fingerhut, and members of the “ruling Jewish elite,” to say something. I believe that Jews deserve to be treated as something other than collateral damage.

A friend who died last week will always be remembered by me for quoting Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over til it’s over.”

Steve Wolotsky

Lakewood

