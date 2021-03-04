It’s disturbing Regina Brett is a lead columnist for the CJN. She calls former President Donald Trump’s supporters anti-American, anti-Democratic, and even Nazi-like using the fake Charlottesville CNN edited speech, where Trump was falsely painted as supporting white supremacists (“Don’t become party to wrong party this time,” Feb. 19).
What she doesn’t do is call out Black Lives Matter, a Democrat party constituency for their admitted Marxist anti-American and anti-Semitic leaders and manifesto. She not once mentions the BLM pogrom in Los Angeles. She not once brings up the Islamist vile “Jew haters” of the Democrat party, like U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.
Not once does she mention the Democrat murderer the Rev. Al Sharpton, who had a mob knife to death a 19-year-old yeshiva student in Brooklyn, N.Y. with chants of “kill the Jew.” His name was Yankiel Rosenbaum and his family mourned his death for decades while Sharpton spent nights at the White House as former President Barack Obama’s guest.
My father was a Holocaust survivor who talked little but who told me clearly that during the Holocaust we had few friends in Europe; The liberals were just as likely to aid the Nazis as the conservatives and in fact, much of so-called liberal European academia were the Nazis biggest supporters. Jews should not be fooled into believing that Brett is our friend. Her allegiance is to the Democrat Socialist party not to Jews or Israel or the U.S.A.
The Trump family going back 80 years has been our friend both here and abroad.
Mark Shoag
Gates Mills