It is scary and dangerous how much power the radical left has. One cannot even talk about all the massive election and voter fraud that took place without being immediately suppressed.
No matter if one is a Democrat or Republican, all Americans should be very concerned if there is any corruption or fraud involved in a presidential election. The Democrats, the left, the media mob and big tech have been obsessed in defeating President Donald Trump at all costs from the day he announced his candidacy for president.
Trump’s prestigious legal team purportedly has tons of hard evidence showing that this election was rigged from the beginning by domestic malfeasance and foreign interference. In my opinion, thousands of fake ballots were generated for Joe Biden, while hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots coincidently were for him, too.
Many reports of fraud included ballot laundering, voting by the deceased, uncounted ballots discovered during audits, votes by ineligible voters, illegal aliens and by individuals permanently residing outside the state. The allegation that Dominion voting systems, used in nearly 30 states, were built and corrupted to flip elections is valid, I believe.
This was ignored by the mainstream media. Over 74 million Trump voters were disenfranchised. Closed-mindedness and bias by anyone must not be tolerated or we will never have election integrity again. We must seek the truth.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights