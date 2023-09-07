I loved Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s response in the Aug. 25 article regarding her view on “moral stance.” (“My ‘moral stance’ on reproductive choices”)
What I didn’t read, which continues to be a disappointment to me on this issue, is the responsibility (financial and moral) of the sperm “giver.” I have written to each and every state legislator regarding the “Heartbeat Bill.” This point seems to get lost and I feel it is vitally important to be acknowledged. No surprise ... no responses from the conservative segment of the legislature.
Here is what I wrote:
“Where in the bill does it require that the father be held accountable for his part in the creation of the fetus? Is there something that requires the father who is not married to the mother to pay for half of the medical bills, medications, psychological therapy for rape and incest victims, a requirement for the father to attend every doctor’s appointment, be tested for venereal diseases, pay half of the lost wages the mother incurs due to complications, postpartum depression, and post delivery recovery?
“If the woman is forced to bring a baby to term against her wishes, the father should be forced to take responsibility as well.
“Shame on you if you haven’t included a father’s responsibility in this bill. I say, have a heart and put equal demands on the sperm donor.”
Maxine Brand
Lyndhurst